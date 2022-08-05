Wigfield, Raymond E

NORTH ROSE: Raymond E. Wigfield, 89, of North Rose, went to be with the lord on July 29, 2022. He was born in Flintstone, Maryland, son of the late Marshall (Blaine) Wigfield, and Susie E. Hartley Wigfield. Friends may call Friday, August 05, from 4:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a funeral service will take place 11:00 Saturday at the funeral home with a private burial at Huron Evergreen Cemetery, a post funeral reception will be held at the North Rose Fire Department immediately following the funeral. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Raymond’s name, they may do so to the Children’s Shoe Box Samaritans Purse International samaritanspurse.org, the North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N Huron St., North Rose, NY 14516, or the Rose Free Methodist Church, 10677 Wolcott Road, Rose, NY 14542.

His passion was his family, farming, his flowers, and going to the diner to be with his many friends. He will be sorely missed by all that knew him.

He is predeceased by his son, Ronnie Wigfield, brother, Dwayne Wigfield, and his parents, Marshall and Susie.

Raymond is survived by his bride of 71 years, Catherine, his son, Richard (Vicki) Wigfield, daughter, Joyce (Steve) Hile, grandson, Dennis (Brandi Miller) Wigfield, grandson, Paul Hile, sister, Ruth Lake, brother, Leroy (Sherry) Wigfield, nephew, Jeff (Nicole) Wigfield and 3 great nieces.