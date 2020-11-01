Wigle, Richard

SODUS: On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, Richard Wigle, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 76 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Debbie; children, Derick (Joshua) of Irondequoit, and Amanda of Irondequoit; mother-in-law, Jeanne Bowen of Clyde; brothers-in-law, Kevin (Wendy) Bowen and Erick Bowen of Clyde; nieces, nephews and friends. Rick was born to the late Buell and LaVerne Wigle. He grew up in Rochester, NY, graduating from West High in 1962. He later received his bachelor’s degree from Rider College in 1966. Upon graduation, Rick, a U.S. Army veteran, served in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Rick spent his career working in finance and retired after 28 years working at Rochester & Monroe County Employees Federal Credit Union. Rick took pride in serving various community organizations throughout his life. For years, he was a Boy Scout leader and member of the Sodus Central School Board. At the time of his death, Rick was the Commander of the F.B. Verschoot American Legion Post 910, board member for both the Cornell Cooperative Extension Association of Wayne County and the U.S. Selective Service System. Rick loved driving his vintage Volkswagens, gardening, birdwatching, and spending time outdoors. He was a trivia buff, enjoyed music of the 50s & 60s, and was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and NY Yankees. Rick had fond memories of many summers spent on LeRoy Island where he met his wife. Above all else, his family was his first priority. A memorial service will be held at a later date at which time family and friends can celebrate Rick’s life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or Honor Flight Rochester, Inc., P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692. Condolences can be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.