Wilchenski Sr., Michael J. 

SODUS POINT: Michael J. Wilchenski Sr. known to many “Big Mike” or “Woo” from Sodus Point, NY passed away peacefully in his home in Daytona Beach, Florida on June 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Donna, his sons Brian (Kamala), Mike Jr. (Catina), and daughter Eva (Joe). His grandchildren; Xavier (Taylor), Zachary, Ariana, Hannah, Brooke, and Kira. To them he was “Papa Woo”, loving them unconditionally and getting them into trouble when their parents weren’t watching. His stubbornness, work ethic, and fun loving personality shines through each of them. He also leaves behind his sisters; Sharon (Sonny) Williams, Sandy (Grant) Genter, Shirley (Joe) Terramiggi, sisters-in-law Karen (Frank) Hillyard & Jane (Greg) Ornt. “Big Mike” will be sorely missed by nieces and nephews and many longtime friends who became family somewhere along the way. Mike began his career as a tool and die maker in Rochester, NY. He began taking folks out fishing in Lake Ontario. His love of the sport was contagious, and he soon became Captain Mike of Orka Charters, a true pioneer of the full time charter boat business on Lake Ontario. He and his wife owned and operated the charter business and Lakeside Inn for 37 years. Along the way they have created memories and fostered lifelong friendships. Mike was a true outdoorsman; loving his time at hunting camp, an avid archery hunter, camping at Old Forge in the Adirondack Mountains, backpacking, canoeing, kayaking and riding his Harley. He was most at peace walking through the woods, surrounded by nature. He loved adventure and fun spending time at Disney Fort Wilderness, Orange Lake, and even went on a mission trip to Kansas City, Missouri where he was able to share his skills as a handyman. Mike’s battle with cancer over the last 5 years did not prevent him from having fun and spending time with family and friends. His focus was never on what he could not do, always on what he could. He continued to go to Disney, golf, camp and kayak. This is where his strength and stubborn nature shone through. Those who knew Mike knew him as a force with a huge personality, we can all hear him yelling for ‘Donna’ in his grough voice. We will never look at the sunrise over Lake Ontario while listening to the sounds of the seagulls or hear the rumble of a Harley without thinking of him. Mike was unforgettable, an epic story teller, he was fierce, protective and loving. Cancer did not win, “Woo” will have stories told about him during every gathering, every ‘good time’ had by those he loved. That will be his legacy. Mike is predeceased by his parents John and Gert, and his brothers Ronnie and Randy. A celebration of life will be held at Captain Jacks in Sodus Point, NY on August 22,2020.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida.