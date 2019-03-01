Obituaries
Wilck, Catherine Buisch Ehman
LYONS: Age 92, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Catherine was born April 29, 1926 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Frederick and Ruth Stauffer Buisch. She was a nurse at the former Lyons Community Hospital. Catherine was an active member of the Lyons United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women (UMW) and church choir. Predeceased by her first husband, Albert and numerous siblings. She is survived by her husband, Herman; son, Dale (Judy) Ehman of Amherst; daughter, Nancy (Kevin) Wiebald of Newark; 2 grandchildren, Michael (Joanne) Ehman and Jennifer (Michael) Smith, 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call Monday (Mar. 4) from 3 to 6 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St. Lyons, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday (Mar. 5) at 10 am. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Association or to a charity of choice in Catherine’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com
