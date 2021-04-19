Wilck, Roy Charles

NEWARK: Roy C. Wilck, 86, passed away peacefully at the Laurel House on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 22) at Woodlane Community Church, 5694 Wood Ln, Newark, NY 14513 for Roy’s memorial service. There will be a reception following the service at East Palmyra Fire Department, 2145 Tellier Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Woodlane Community Church, 5694 Wood Ln., Newark, Ny 14513, East Palmyra Fire Department, PO Box 26, Palmyra, NY 14522 or Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513.

Roy was born the son of the late Charles and Edith (Voelkel) Wilck on Saturday, July 28, 1934, in Lyons, NY. Roy served our country with the Army from 1956 to 1958, then was in the reserves. He was a life member of the East Palmyra Fire Department, Northern Central NY Volunteer Fireman’s Association and Wayne County Fireman’s Association. Roy was a machinist and retired after 34 years with Mobil in Macedon. He enjoyed camping, gardening, and “puttering” around the house. Roy’s greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed going to the grandchildren’s music and sporting events. He and Mary enjoyed traveling around the United States.

Roy will be remembered by his loving wife, Mary; children Diane (Duane) Fagner, John (Carol) Wilck and David (Christine) Wilck; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jason) Welch, Philip (Kari) Fagner, Catherine (Michael Bogan) Fagner, Adam Wilck, Amanda (Tyler) Stuessi, Cara (Dano) Ferons, Josh Wilck; great-grandchildren Kaleb, Elijah, Aubree, Averi and Mckenna; and a cousin, Herman Wilck.

Roy was predeceased by his daughter, Karen Wilck.

