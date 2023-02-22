Wilcox, Arleen (Ward)

OREGON/WOLCOTT: age 91 was born on 1/27/1932 in Rochester, NY passed away peacefully on 2/14/23 after a long and heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Arleen spent much of her life living in Wolcott, NY - running the Wolcott free clothing center out of her home and volunteering with the Wolcott Fire Department before moving to Oregon in 2002.
Arleen is survived by her husband Gordon Wilcox, and daughters Debrah Lewis & Carol Caster (Bob Caster).Her grandchildren Sabrina Murphy, April Patterson, Michael McDonald, Bobbijo Scott and great grandsons David Murphy Jr, Justin Patterson, Layton McDonald, and great-great-grandson Denim Murphy
Arleen is predeceased by Her son David Seiling and her Sisters Gerrie Pruner and Lois Zimmer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
NORTH ROSE: Catherine J. Wigfield, 91, of North Rose went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 20, 2023, surrounded by her children. She was born in Rose, May 1, 1931. In her lifetime she worked for the Lyons National Bank and Wayne County STOP DWI. She was predeceased by her parents, Russell and […]
MARION: Went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the age of 83. The family will receive friends from 10:30am to 12(noon) on Saturday, February 25 at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 E. Palmyra-Port Gibson, Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522. A funeral service will follow at 12pm […]