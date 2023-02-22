Powered by Dark Sky
February 23rd 2023, Thursday
Wilcox, Arleen (Ward)

by WayneTimes.com
February 22, 2023

OREGON/WOLCOTT: age 91 was born on 1/27/1932 in Rochester, NY passed away peacefully on 2/14/23 after a long and heartbreaking battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Arleen spent much of her life living in Wolcott, NY - running the Wolcott free clothing center out of her home and volunteering with the Wolcott Fire Department before moving to Oregon in 2002. 

Arleen is survived by her husband Gordon Wilcox, and daughters Debrah Lewis & Carol Caster (Bob Caster).Her grandchildren Sabrina Murphy, April Patterson, Michael McDonald, Bobbijo Scott and great grandsons David Murphy Jr, Justin Patterson, Layton McDonald, and great-great-grandson Denim Murphy

Arleen is predeceased by Her son David Seiling and her Sisters Gerrie Pruner and Lois Zimmer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

Local Weather

