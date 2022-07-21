Powered by Dark Sky
July 21st 2022, Thursday
Wilcox, Dawn Minier

July 21, 2022

NORTH ROSE/SODUS: Dawn passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022 at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Bellvera (Andrews) Minier; brother, Kenneth Minier; brother-in-law, Tom Faro; son-in-laws, James Tack and Dan Frisbee; husbands, Franklin Adams and Clinton Washburn; and granddaughter, Amber Washburn. Dawn leaves behind her husband, Richard H. Wilcox; siblings, Gail (Tom) Carey, Mary Faro, Daryl (Sue) Minier; children, Jeffery (Joi) Washburn, Pamela Washburn, Christopher (Marsha) Washburn, Eric (Kim) Adams, Peggy (Pete DeYoung) Frisbee, Scott Wilcox and Ron Wilcox; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dawn worked for attorney, Doris Sims in Sodus for many years as a secretary. She enjoyed running in road races for many years, she had to get her lottery tickets every day, enjoyed many bus trips over the years and watching old westerns on television.

Honoring her wishes, there will be a private graveside service for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Laurel House, 224 Fair St, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com. 

Wilcox, Dawn Minier

