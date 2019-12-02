Obituaries
Wilcox, Frank H.
PALMYRA: Died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the age of 82. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Frank was predeceased by his parents Delbert and Ruth Bills Wilcox and brothers Jerry, Harmon, Robert, Billy and Richard Wilcox. He is survived by his sisters Janet Herman and Joan Longwell and several nieces and nephews. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Recent Obituaries
