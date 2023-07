LYONS/NEWARK: Entered into rest on July 18, 2023 at the age of 69. Predeceased by his parents, Charles Sr. and Vernette Wilcox; siblings, Janet Frank, Dona (Dick) Bowerman and Paul Wilcox Sr. Survived by son, Robert (Danielle) Wilcox; grandchildren, Emma, Ellie, Joey, Trisha, Andy and Erin; sister-in-law, Sheryl Wilcox; beloved friend, Linda Gruber; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com