Wilcox, Marie E. 

PALMYRA/WATERLOO: Marie Wilcox, 58, passed away late Friday evening, May 20, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital with her daughter and sister by her side.
Friends and family are invited to call Friday, June 3rd from 3 – 5:30 PM at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A prayer service will follow at 5:30-6pm at the funeral home. A celebration of life will continue following the service at the American Legion in Waterloo.
Marie was born on September 24, 1963 in Geneva NY the daughter of the late Donald A. and Maria (Nys) Wilcox.
Marie’s most important values of life was her family and to bring joy and happiness to everyone.
She is survived by her children, Mackenzie P. (Aaron Van Epps) Wilcox and Joshua (Angela ) Dinehart; grandchildren Jayden, Zoey, Emma, Savannah, Colt and Lilly Dinehart; 2 step grandchildren; her sisters Carol (Nick Gigliotti) Butler, Patti Harrison, Lori Pigman and Dawn Wilcox; her brother Steven (Dawn Clausing) Wilcox; her nieces and nephews Dominic Calabrese, Christopher Wilcox and Sandra Garrett, Amie Barto, Dominique Thomason, Michelle Tam, Kristin Moody, Melissa Norcott, Donald Wolfe who always called her “Aunt Mimi”; several cousins.
Marie was preceded in death by her fiancé Dennis Evans who passed away on May 7, 2017.
WILLIAMSON, NY: Died peacefully at home on May 25, 2022 at the age of 100. Born on June 2, 1921 to William C. and Johanna R. Walvoord in Waupun, WI. Moved to Williamson, NY in 1925 when his father became pastor of the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Christian and Jonathan; and […]
NEWARK/SODUS: Age 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her mother, Lyla; father, Herbert; 3 brothers, Clifton, Roger, and Gary. She is survived by her children, Sherron (Scott) VanLare and Aleasha (Daniel) Fuchs; grandchildren, Chris, Gavin, Addison, Stephany and Aria; sisters, Sharon (Ed) Schum […]