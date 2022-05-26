Wilcox, Marie E. 

PALMYRA/WATERLOO: Marie Wilcox, 58, passed away late Friday evening, May 20, 2022, at Rochester General Hospital with her daughter and sister by her side.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, June 3rd from 3 – 5:30 PM at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A prayer service will follow at 5:30-6pm at the funeral home. A celebration of life will continue following the service at the American Legion in Waterloo.

Marie was born on September 24, 1963 in Geneva NY the daughter of the late Donald A. and Maria (Nys) Wilcox.

Marie’s most important values of life was her family and to bring joy and happiness to everyone.

She is survived by her children, Mackenzie P. (Aaron Van Epps) Wilcox and Joshua (Angela ) Dinehart; grandchildren Jayden, Zoey, Emma, Savannah, Colt and Lilly Dinehart; 2 step grandchildren; her sisters Carol (Nick Gigliotti) Butler, Patti Harrison, Lori Pigman and Dawn Wilcox; her brother Steven (Dawn Clausing) Wilcox; her nieces and nephews Dominic Calabrese, Christopher Wilcox and Sandra Garrett, Amie Barto, Dominique Thomason, Michelle Tam, Kristin Moody, Melissa Norcott, Donald Wolfe who always called her “Aunt Mimi”; several cousins.

Marie was preceded in death by her fiancé Dennis Evans who passed away on May 7, 2017.