Wild, David L.

WOLCOTT: David L. Wild, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29, 2024 at Newark Wayne Hospital.

Friends and Family are invited to calling hours on Saturday, May 18th, from 5-7 pm at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY.

David was born, August 4, 1984 in Utica, NY the son of David L. and Suzanne (Morris) Wild, Sr. He attended North Rose Wolcott High School and was continuing his education. David worked for GW Lisk, Inc., in Clifton Springs as a Customer Service Representative.

David was a fun loving and caring son, father, brother, uncle, and partner. He loved spending time outdoors with his family especially bike riding with his daughter, Serenity. He will be missed by all that knew him. If you met him you knew you had a friend and that he would do anything for you.

Besides his parents, David is survived by his daughter, Serenity, his partner and mother of his daughter, Michelle Marlow, brothers; John (Tanya) and Gregory (Evelyn) Wild; paternal grandfather, Lewis Wild; nieces; Kaydence and Kimberly Wild; nephews; Levi, Bentley, and Mason Wild; aunts; Robin (Edward) Snyder, Connie (Clark Gillette) Morris, Mary Fieno, Debra Adams; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; George and Bonnie Adams; paternal grandmother; Marla Wild, and Uncles; Edward and Dennis Adams; and Angelo Fieno.