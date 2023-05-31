Wild, Marla J (Switzer) 

SODUS: Marla J (Switzer) Wild, 86, passed away on Saturday May 20, 2023 at her home with her husband by her side.

Marla was born in December 30, 1936 to the late Willis Olan Switzer and the late Leona Switzer Robbins.

Marla leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 63 years, Lewis C Wild, a daughter Robin L Snyder (Edward Snyder)of Sodus , NY and a son David Wild Sr. (Sue Wild ) of Wolcott , NY . She leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marla was a faithful woman who loved her God and loved all people. She always found the good in everyone. She spent many years traveling with her husband in their RV, their latest home place was Mission Texas. Marla loved to paint and teach painting lessons. Marla was a great friend, wife, and mother and will be deeply missed.

Per Marla’s wishes, there will be no public services.