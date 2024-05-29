Wiley, Bennie James

SODUS/WEBSTER: Bennie Wiley, 71, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at his home.

Friends and family are invited to call, Saturday, June 1, from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home from 12:00-1:00PM. Burial will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Rte. 88, Sodus, at 1:30.

Bennie was born on July 22, 1952 in Sylvester, Georgia, the son of the late Eddie James and Irene (White) Wiley.

Bennie grew up in and Avon Park where he shared lots of great memories with his family and friends. Bennie moved to Sodus, NY where he met Faye Thomas and spent 30 great years together. Bennie loved fishing and spending time with his family. Bennie, aka Papa, was always the life of the party and always left a lasting impression. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by partner, Faye; his children; Angie (Olvin) Lawton, Sherita (Arnold) Davis and Dion (Ebony) Brown; siblings Agnes (James) Ludden, Delon (Eddie) Gemmage, Barbara Rowe, Juanita and Rose Wiley; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Bennie is preceded in death by his brothers Larry (JoAnn) and Malvin Wiley.

Nehemiah 8:10 Do not grieve for the joy of the Lord is your strength.