Wilfeard, Gordon G.





SODUS: Age 75, passed away at home on February 24, 2021. Gordon was born in Cooperstown, NY on January 1st, 1946 to George and Alma (Lincourt) Wilfeard. He graduated from Rush-Henrietta in 1965 and joined the Navy in 1966. Gordon served 2 tours in Vietnam on river patrol boats. After an honorable discharge he started working at Xerox in Webster where he worked for 30+ years. In 1970 he married Nancy and together they had 2 daughters, Tara and Tina. Gordon attended Cayuga Community College Police Academy from 1988 to 1989. After graduation he served as a Wayne County Sheriff Reserve Deputy for 23 years. Gordon was a member of the Williamson American Legion Post #394, Charter Member of Post #394 Legion Riders. He enjoyed riding horses, playing golf, riding his motorcycle, bee keeping and most of all his family. Gordon is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy (Anderson); his daughters, Tara (Paul) Petersen; Tina (Joe) Wilfeard-Serio; granddaughters, Macy and Meah Petersen; sister-in-law, Janice Oster; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Alma Wilfeard; siblings, Margaret, Ronald, Kenneth, Dorathy and Sharon. Friends and family are invited to call 1:00pm-3:00pm Sunday, March 7th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where services will start promptly at 3:00pm. Interment with Full Military Honors at Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Williamson American Legion Riders – Food Box Program, 6206 State Route 21, Williamson, NY 14589. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com