September 8th 2022, Thursday
Wilfeard, Scott F.

September 8, 2022

SENECA FALLS: Scott F. Wilfeard, 65, of Seneca Falls, and previously of Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 4th, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family.

Scott was born in Rochester, NY the son of the late Ronald and Donna (Speary) Wilfeard. Scott grew to call various places in the Finger Lakes home, and also lived for a time in Florida. He was a very spiritual man who found enjoyment in riding and tinkering with his Harley’s as well as the calm that came with fishing on Cayuga Lake. Scott had worked most of his adult life for himself, mostly selling antiques and knick-knacks.

He is survived by his son, Maxwell Wilfeard, sister, Karen Lattanzio; brothers, Ronald, Craig (Nancy), and Christopher (Jean) Wilfeard; several nephews including Cory Lattanzio who he was particularly close with, and also a special and dear friend, Michael Cotto, who was always looking out for him.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.

