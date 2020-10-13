Powered by Dark Sky
October 14th 2020, Wednesday
Wilferth, Daniel Allen

by WayneTimes.com
October 13, 2020

SODUS: Age 57, passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2020. Daniel was born in Sodus, New York to the late Roy and Coletta Wilferth. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sidonia McMillin Wilferth and their two children Marysa and Zachary; Roy (Loralee) Wilferth and their 2 children; Leora (Charles) Clark and their 2 children; Mary Wilferth and niece Kashira; niece, Coletta (Wilferth) Sherman and her 3 boys, Caleb, Cooper and Caiden (whom he loved dearly); nephew and niece, Roy and Jennifer Wilferth; brother-in-law, Robert Doyle; sister, Beth Mottler (Daniel Mottler); and brother Carl Lent. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid campfire starter. There will be no service or calling hours per his request. In lieu of flowers, please go see our Go Fund Me Page, labeled Daddoos helpers, https://gf.me/u/y4mymi. Condolences can be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com 

