Wilhelm, Catherine A.

LYONS: Catherine A. Wilhelm, 86, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home in Lyons.

Friends may call from 4 PM to 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde. Burial will be in Elmwood cemetery in Lyons.

Memorials in her name may be made to Care Net of Wayne County, 1141 E. Union St.#9201, Newark, NY 14513.

Catherine was born in Riverdale, NY on June 20, 1936, the daughter of the late John and Margaret O’Connor Diffley. She spent her career in Customer service for companies like Red Wing Products and Resurrection Press. She was a member of the Catholic Daughter’s at St. John’s Church in Clyde and St. Pius X House of Prayer in Plainview, NY. For many years she volunteered at the Wayne County Council for the Arts. She was a member of the Finger Lakes Visions of Hope.

She is survived by her husband James; three daughters Patricia (Robert) Gohn of MA, Margaret (Isaias) Oliveira of NJ, Pamela (J. Michael) Kehoe of Lyons; eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren; a sister Patricia McAuliffe; a brother Thomas Diffley. She was predeceased by her parents, a grandson Alexander Kehoe and a brother John Diffley.

