Wilkinson, Jane E.

ROCHESTER: Jane passed away Sunday August 1, 2021 at 88 years old. Jane was born December 19, 1932 in Auburn, New York to Ford and Edna (Fosmire) Wilkinson. Jane was predeceased by her parents and her brother Joe. She is survived by sister-in-law, Joyce Wilkinson; nephew, Jeffrey Wilkinson; niece, Jill (Jason) Kantak; great niece, Jadyn Kantak; and great nephews, Jared and Jonah Kantak. Jane is survived by her cousins, Mike (Linda) Douglass, Judy (Jim) Pearson and Pete (Pat) Douglass.

Jane graduated from Leavenworth Central School and retired from GMAC in Rochester. She was a member of the Wolcott Presbyterian Church and lifelong member of the Eastern Stars.

There will be no calling hours and Jane will be buried in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery at a private service. Contributions may be made to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church in Jane’s memory. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.