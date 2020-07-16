Willard I, Walter Roger

MANCHESTER: Passed away on July 12, 2020 at 79 years old. Walt was predeceased by his parents Roy and Emma, son Walter and siblings Jake, Howard and Sharon. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy; children Mary Jo (Dan) Evans, Tracey (Darrell) Burns, Allen (Chris) Estey and Cathy (Bob) Estey; grandchildren Daniel Evans, Michael Prouty and Stephanie Groot; great grandchildren Baylee and Madilynn Groot and sister Donna Mills. Walt served in the U.S. Army and was an Electrician at Eastman Kodak Company until he retired in 2001. In retirement he enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and good friends, and going to their camp at Junius Ponds. There will be a private service held for family and close friends on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Macedon Chapel, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, New York 14502. Memorials in memory of Walter may be directed to the Humane Society of your choice. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfunerlservices.com.