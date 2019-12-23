Willard, Margueritte K. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 19, 2019 at age 70. Predeceased by her husband: Gerald Willard. Marge was a strong and independent woman. She especially loved to crochet. Her talented work could be seen in baby blankets, lap blankets for veterans and other items for anyone and everyone that was in need of something. Survived by her children: Terri Bailey and Mark Willard; grandchildren: Matthew (Nickole) Bailey, April (Ti) Jock; (8) great grandchildren; brother: Thomas (Faye) Dawson; niece: Debbie Pennington; nephews: Thomas and Andy Dawson; many extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on (Saturday) January 4, 2020 at 11am at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rochester Regional Health Foundations/Lipson Cancer Institute or Lifetime Care Hospice/Hildebrandt Hospice Cancer Center. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com