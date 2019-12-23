Powered by Dark Sky
October 9th 2020, Friday
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Willard, Margueritte K. 

by WayneTimes.com
December 23, 2019

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on December 19, 2019 at age 70. Predeceased by her husband: Gerald Willard. Marge was a strong and independent woman.  She especially loved to crochet. Her talented work could be seen in baby blankets, lap blankets for veterans and other items for anyone and everyone that was in need of something. Survived by her children: Terri Bailey and Mark Willard; grandchildren: Matthew (Nickole) Bailey, April (Ti) Jock; (8) great grandchildren; brother: Thomas (Faye) Dawson; niece: Debbie Pennington; nephews: Thomas and Andy Dawson; many extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held on (Saturday) January 4, 2020 at 11am at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rochester Regional Health Foundations/Lipson Cancer Institute or Lifetime Care Hospice/Hildebrandt Hospice Cancer Center. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Andrzejewski, Jessica L.

NORTH ROSE: Jessica L. Andrzejewski, 35, of North Rose, passed away Saturday, October 04, 2020. She was born in Newark, November 30, 1984,  daughter of the late Kevin Andrzejewski, Sr., and Ethel Mitch Shaffer. She is survived by her long-time companion, Gary Ernise, mother, Ethel (Patrick Pickard) Shaffer, daughters, Ashlena Andrzejewski, and, Amerose Andrzejewski Paige […]

Bush, William C.

PORT GIBSON/CLIFTON  SPRINGS: Bush, William C; 87; Bill was born in Rochester, NY on February 12, 1933 the son of the late Carl Bush and Loretta Stevens. He joined his lifelong love Doris in heaven on October 8. Bill was a proud member of Newark Elks Lodge 1249. He spent many hours in his younger […]

