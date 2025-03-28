What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Williams, David C. 

March 28, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

WEBSTER:  Friday, March 21, 2025, age 91.  Predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Wanda.  Survived by his sons, Douglas (Melanie) and Bryan (Eileen);  grandsons, Brent (Bridget), Ross (Chrystal), Keith (Michelle) and Chad (Amanda);  granddaughter, Kelly (Brandon); 8 great-grandchildren;  several nieces and nephews. Raised in Penfield, Dave was a self-employed carpenter and fruit farmer of nearly 50 years.  He enjoyed selling his produce at several local farm markets. Dave was an active member of Eastern Star and Webster Masonic Lodge.

He will be remembered for making gifts for his grandchildren, telling jokes, and breakfast at local diners.  Dave truly loved and was proud of his family.

Friends may call 3-7 PM Tuesday, 4/8 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Wednesday, 4/9 at All Seasons Chapel, White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford. 

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 243
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.