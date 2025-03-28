Williams, David C. 

WEBSTER: Friday, March 21, 2025, age 91. Predeceased by his wife of nearly 70 years, Wanda. Survived by his sons, Douglas (Melanie) and Bryan (Eileen); grandsons, Brent (Bridget), Ross (Chrystal), Keith (Michelle) and Chad (Amanda); granddaughter, Kelly (Brandon); 8 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Raised in Penfield, Dave was a self-employed carpenter and fruit farmer of nearly 50 years. He enjoyed selling his produce at several local farm markets. Dave was an active member of Eastern Star and Webster Masonic Lodge.

He will be remembered for making gifts for his grandchildren, telling jokes, and breakfast at local diners. Dave truly loved and was proud of his family.

Friends may call 3-7 PM Tuesday, 4/8 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Wednesday, 4/9 at All Seasons Chapel, White Haven Memorial Park, Pittsford.