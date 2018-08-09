Williams, Gary J. Sr.

NEWARK: Gary J. Williams, Sr., 77, died on Monday (August 7, 2018) at Strong Memorial Hospital. Gary was born June 29, 1941 in Newark, the son of the late Joseph and Alice Calus Williams. He was a graduate of Newark High School in 1959. Gary served active duty in the Army from 1963 till 1965 where he was an auto mechanic. He remained in the Army Reserves for over twenty more years. He worked at AMSA 7 in Webster where he was also a auto mechanic. At one time, he had been a volunteer with the Fairville Fire Department. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathryn, his children Gary Jr. (Kristin) of St Cloud, FL, Kevin of Newark, Terry Jo (William) Koeberle of Palmyra and John (Roberta) Mann of Newark; his grandchildren Amanda, Kayla, Elizabeth, Erin, Amanda, Caitlin, ten great grandchildren; a sister Sylvia Verkey and three nephews. Friends may call from 1 to 4 PM on Saturday (August 11th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com