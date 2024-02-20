Williams, Gladys M. 

SAVANNAH,NY: Gladys M. Williams, 81 passed away Friday, February 17, at Rochester General Hospital she died peacefully with her family by her side.

Gladys family request Memorial contributions be directed to the St Jude’s Foundation

Friends and family are invited to call Friday February 23, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home , 68 Sodus Street, Clyde, N.Y. Funeral will be Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. held at, Christian Fellowship Church, 4000 Covelle Rd., Clyde, N.Y.

Gladys was born on June 23, 1942 in Helena, Arkansas preceded by Willie and Irene (Johnson) Thomas. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Gladys was known for her unwavering, unmatched dedication to her family. She self-sacrificed her life for the life of her family. She was a blouder, a rock and our steady foundation in our times of need. This quality will surely be missed.

She is survived by daughters Juanita (Ambrose) Miller, Diane, JoyceAnn, Linda (Williams), Jackie (Richard) Morrison, preceding the death of her daughter Robin Williams she was granted custody of her four grandchildren: Christopher, Brandon, Brianna Williams, and Tiffany Nelson. Visit www.legacy.com