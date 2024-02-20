Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 22nd 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Williams, Gladys M. 

by WayneTimes.com
February 20, 2024

SAVANNAH,NY: Gladys M. Williams, 81 passed away Friday, February 17, at Rochester General Hospital she died peacefully with her family by her side.

Gladys family request Memorial contributions be directed to the St Jude’s Foundation

Friends and family are invited to call Friday February 23, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pusateri - Canolesio  Funeral Home , 68 Sodus Street, Clyde, N.Y.  Funeral will be Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 11 a.m. held at, Christian Fellowship Church, 4000 Covelle Rd., Clyde, N.Y.

Gladys was born on June 23, 1942 in Helena, Arkansas preceded by Willie and Irene (Johnson) Thomas. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. Gladys was known for her unwavering, unmatched dedication to her family. She self-sacrificed her life for the life of her family. She was a blouder, a rock and our steady foundation in our times of need. This quality will surely be missed. 

She is survived by daughters Juanita (Ambrose) Miller, Diane, JoyceAnn, Linda (Williams), Jackie (Richard) Morrison, preceding the death of her  daughter Robin Williams she was granted custody of her four grandchildren: Christopher, Brandon, Brianna Williams, and Tiffany Nelson. Visit www.legacy.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Printy, Richard A

NEWARK: Richard A Printy, 59, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center after a courageous fight with ALS. Please join the family at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at the Newark Elks Club, 223 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513 for Richard’s celebration of life. Richard was born […]

Read More
Williams, James “Jim” 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away February 21, 2024 at age 82. Predeceased by his wife Patricia Williams. Survived by his daughter Stacey (Mark) Donnelly; son David (Jennifer) Williams; grandchildren Shawn Donnelly (Amber Rowe), Matthew Donnelly, Alyssa Williams and James Williams, many extended family members and numerous friends. Jim was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather as well […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square