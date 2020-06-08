Williams, Grace M.

MACEDON: Age 100, died on June 6, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. Formerly of Palmyra, NY she was an active member in the community including the Palmyra Historical Society, Senior Citizen Group and the Western Presbyterian Church. She was born on December 29, 1919 near Montclair, NJ and grew up in Brooklyn, NY. In her early years she worked as an administrative assistant in Manhattan, the US War Department and a Nurse’s aide volunteer for the Red Cross. Later years Grace also worked as assistant librarian and teacher’s aide in NJ. On June 14 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, she married the late Frank A. Williams of Saugerties NY and moved to Pennsauken, NJ, where they raised their three sons and daughter. Upon her husband’s death in 1976, she moved to Palmyra, NY to be near her oldest son and family. Grace was a God loving and independent sole who took on each event of her 100 years as God’s plan and an opportunity to rise. She greeted people with a smile and offered her assistance to others where ever she could. Grace was a great conversationalist who could recount special memories and events from her past as well as current events up until her passing. Grace loved to travel and was able to travel to Europe including Russia, Australia, New Zealand and most of Asia. Grace loved her family and would cherish the time she was able to visit with them. She is survived by sons, Frank (Maryann), Robert (Patricia), William (Debra); daughter Lynne; grandchildren, Jason (Danielle), Ryan, Russell, Robyn Szczukowski (Jacob), Emily (Christan), Ben (Molly), Matthew, Melinda and Billy and great-grandchildren Alexzander, Tyner, Finley, Adrianna, Kian, and Abigail. Grace was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Lauren Williams. Memorial contributions be directed to the Western Presbyterian Church, Palmyra, NY. The family has entrusted Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, 123 W. Main Street, Pa