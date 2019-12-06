Williams, H. Lyle

WILLIAMSON: Went home to meet his Lord and Savior on December 4, 2019 at age 89. Predeceased by parents: Cecil and Louise (Frost) Williams. Lyle proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict obtaining rank as Corporal. He was a Millwright for 21 years at Xerox and retired in 1993 at the age of 62. He could design, build or repair most anything. Lyle loved growing up on his grandparent’s dairy farm in Mansfield, PA. He enjoyed the outdoors, but mostly had a deep love for his family. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara; children: Cynthia (Timothy) Cappon, James (Karen) and Daniel (Mary) Williams; grandchildren: Alexandra and Zachary Cappon, Martin and Emily Williams and Bryan, Megan, and Andrew Fitzgerald; sisters in law: Margaret (Clyde) Seeley, Joan (Harold) Ostrander, Jacque Joralemon, and Stella Sandacan; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Monday) December 9, 2019 from 4pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Lyle’s life will be held on (Sunday) December 15, 2019 at 2pm at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, Pultneyville, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service or to the Pines of Peace. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com