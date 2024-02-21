Williams, James “Jim” 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away February 21, 2024 at age 82.

Predeceased by his wife Patricia Williams.

Survived by his daughter Stacey (Mark) Donnelly; son David (Jennifer) Williams; grandchildren Shawn Donnelly (Amber Rowe), Matthew Donnelly, Alyssa Williams and James Williams, many extended family members and numerous friends.

Jim was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather as well an avid firefighter. He devoted 60 years to the Fire Service Community.

Calling hours will be held at Young Funeral Home in Williamson NY on (Saturday) February 24, 2024 from 11am to 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s honor may be directed to the Williamson Volunteer Fire Company #1, PO Box 129, Williamson, NY 14589.

