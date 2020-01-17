Williams, Jr., Lewis George

CANANDAIGUA/FORMERLY WAYNE COUNTY: Lewis passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 10, 2020 at Thompson Hospital. He was predeceased by his mother, Ethel and father, Lewis, Sr. and more recently his brother, Ed. Lewis is survived by his brother, Tom; sister-in-law, Elaine Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and his special cousin-in-law/”Brother,” Jack Milliken. Additionally, there were countless friends and acquaintances who helped Lewis over the years, three in particular, Susan Ruth, Sue Bleier and Tom Simmons. Lewis was a 1972 graduate of SUNY OSWEGO, earning a teaching degree. He taught at an elementary school for a short time and then moved on to be employed by New York State DDSO, where he worked as a developmental aid for 30 years. Some of Lewis’ passions included traveling, music, attending yard and garage sales, and he loved to sing. Lewis was a multi-denomination religious person. He frequented many different churches in the area, but his favorite was Congregation Church in Savanah, NY, where Lewis grew up as a child. Lewis was also a member of Silver Stars and Golden Friends. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Lewis’ life will be held in Spring of 2020. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.fingerlakescremationll.com.