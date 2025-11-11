Williams, Kathryn S. 

NEWARK: Kathryn S. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 8, 2025, surrounded by her family.

A private graveside service was held at East Newark Cemetery.

Kathryn was born in Newark on March 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Wesley and Helen Johnson Rowe. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1964. She spent her entire career at IEC, where she worked as a board inspector. With her husband Gary, she raised four children.

Predeceased by her husband Gary Williams Sr. in 2018, she is survived by her brother Wesley (Pamela) Rowe; a daughter Terry Jo (William) Koeberle; three sons John (Roberta) Williams, Gary Jr. (Kristin Baer), Kevin; six grandchildren Elizabeth, Erin, Amanda, Caitlin, Amanda W., Kayla and thirteen great grandchildren. She will never be forgotten.

Drive Safe and Watch for Deer.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com