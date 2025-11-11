What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Williams, Kathryn S. 

November 11, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Kathryn S. Williams, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 8, 2025, surrounded by her family.

A private graveside service was held at East Newark Cemetery.

Kathryn was born in Newark on March 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Wesley and Helen Johnson Rowe. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1964. She spent her entire career at IEC, where she worked as a board inspector. With her husband Gary, she raised four children.

 Predeceased by her husband Gary Williams Sr. in 2018, she is survived by her brother Wesley (Pamela) Rowe; a daughter Terry Jo (William) Koeberle; three sons John (Roberta) Williams, Gary Jr. (Kristin Baer), Kevin; six grandchildren Elizabeth, Erin, Amanda, Caitlin, Amanda W., Kayla and thirteen great grandchildren. She will never be forgotten.

Drive Safe and Watch for Deer.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT NEWS 10WHEC

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker
1 2 3 261
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.