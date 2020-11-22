Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 22nd 2020, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Williams, Kenneth C.

by WayneTimes.com
November 22, 2020

WALWORTH: Kenneth passed away on November 18, 2020 at age 78. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Patricia Williams and son, Eric Williams.  Kenneth is survived by his sons, Brett (Kelly) Williams  and Kenneth (Jackie) Ray, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Ashlee, Anna, Jane, and Lily; great granddaughter, Liliana; siblings, John (Janet) Williams, Robert (Patricia) Williams, and Irene (Lester) Marshall; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-8 PM on Tuesday (November 24) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502 (PER NYS Regulation, facemasks and safe distancing are required).  A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (November 25), 10 AM at Mumford Rural Cemetery, Flint Hill Rd., Caledonia, NY.  To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Williams, Kenneth C.

WALWORTH: Kenneth passed away on November 18, 2020 at age 78. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Patricia Williams and son, Eric Williams.  Kenneth is survived by his sons, Brett (Kelly) Williams  and Kenneth (Jackie) Ray, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Ashlee, Anna, Jane, and Lily; great granddaughter, Liliana; siblings, John (Janet) Williams, Robert (Patricia) Williams, […]

Read More
Miller, Dr. Thomas Darrell

MACEDON: On November 16, 2020, Dr. Thomas Darrell Miller, loving husband to Judy, and professor emeritus at Nazareth College, passed away at the age of 73. Tom was born June 29, 1947 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Darrell and Martha Miller (McFarland). He is survived by his sister, Senator Nancy King of Montgomery Village, Maryland; daughter […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square