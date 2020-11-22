Williams, Kenneth C.

WALWORTH: Kenneth passed away on November 18, 2020 at age 78. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Patricia Williams and son, Eric Williams. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Brett (Kelly) Williams and Kenneth (Jackie) Ray, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Ashlee, Anna, Jane, and Lily; great granddaughter, Liliana; siblings, John (Janet) Williams, Robert (Patricia) Williams, and Irene (Lester) Marshall; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-8 PM on Tuesday (November 24) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502 (PER NYS Regulation, facemasks and safe distancing are required). A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (November 25), 10 AM at Mumford Rural Cemetery, Flint Hill Rd., Caledonia, NY. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
MACEDON: On November 16, 2020, Dr. Thomas Darrell Miller, loving husband to Judy, and professor emeritus at Nazareth College, passed away at the age of 73. Tom was born June 29, 1947 in Indiana, Pennsylvania to Darrell and Martha Miller (McFarland). He is survived by his sister, Senator Nancy King of Montgomery Village, Maryland; daughter […]