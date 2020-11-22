Williams, Kenneth C.

WALWORTH: Kenneth passed away on November 18, 2020 at age 78. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Patricia Williams and son, Eric Williams. Kenneth is survived by his sons, Brett (Kelly) Williams and Kenneth (Jackie) Ray, Jr.; grandchildren, Alexis, Austin, Ashlee, Anna, Jane, and Lily; great granddaughter, Liliana; siblings, John (Janet) Williams, Robert (Patricia) Williams, and Irene (Lester) Marshall; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-8 PM on Tuesday (November 24) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502 (PER NYS Regulation, facemasks and safe distancing are required). A graveside service will be held on Wednesday (November 25), 10 AM at Mumford Rural Cemetery, Flint Hill Rd., Caledonia, NY. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.