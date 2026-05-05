Williams, Marlene D.

11/06/1941 - 04/27/2026

Newark: Marlene D. Williams, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed peacefully on April 27, 2026, after a brief illness. She was 84.

Born on November 6, 1941, was the daughter of Paul and Jeanette (DeWispelaere) DeBout. She lived and grew up in Newark, NY, surrounded by the warmth of her parents, sister and Dutch immigrant grandparents- an upbringing that shaped her deep appreciation for family, heritage and community. A graduate of Newark High School, she began her career at Ely & Leene Insurance before dedicating herself to raising her own family.

In 1963, Marlene married the love of her life, Wayne F. Williams. Together they shared nearly 63 years of marriage, filled with devotion, partnership and adventure. They traveled extensively over the decades, cherishing the trips to Europe, the Adirondacks, New England, Saratoga, and Hawaii. Many of their journeys centered around visiting friends and family, especially in Belgium and the Netherlands- places that held special meaning for the family.

In 1987, Marlene proudly earned her Associate in Arts degree from Finger Lakes Community College. As her children grew, she began working part time in the dental profession. After retirement, she devoted her time to the Wayne County Council for the Arts, where she and Wayne contributed many years of service. In recognition of their dedication, a space within the building now bears their name- the Williams Gallery.

Marlene will be remembered as a personable and supportive, caring person who touched the lives of all who knew her. She would want her legacy to reflect the love she poured into her family and the kindness she extended to others. While her passing brings profound sorrow, her family feels immense gratitude for the joy, strength and warmth she brought into their lives.

Marlene is survived by her devoted husband, Wayne; daughters Andrea Cornett and Christine Kyles (Jeffrey); grandchildren Alexander and Ashley Cornett and Maya and Jaden Kyles: Her sister Joan Knapp (Lloyd); and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly. Her love remains with us always.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation: 3325 Marvin Sands Drive, Canandaigua, NY 14424, attention to the Marlene Williams-Wayne Williams Award Scholarship Fund; a fund that supports art students in furthering their education.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.comto the Palmyra Community Center.