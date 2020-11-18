Williams, Patricia A.

WILLIAMSON, NY: Passed away November 15, 2020, age 81. She is survived by her husband Jim; daughter Stacey Donnelly (husband Mark); son David Williams (wife Jennifer); grandchildren: Shawn and Matthew Donnelly, Alyssa and James Williams; sister Genevieve Mahoney (predeceased by 4 sisters and 4 brothers) and many nieces and nephews. Pat was a born teacher and taught math at Sodus High School for over 30 years. Given her love of teaching and students, in lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Dollars for Scholars at Williamson Central School (by mail: Williamson Dollars for Scholars; P.O. Box 195; Williamson, NY 14589 or online at: williamsondollarsforscholars.org). Given current circumstances, no services will be observed; however, online condolences may be made at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.