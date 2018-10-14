Williams, Pauline M.

WOLCOTT: Age 90, of E. Bay Rd., passed away October 11, 2018 at Wayne County Nursing Home. Pauline was born June 19, 1928 in Genoa, NY, a daughter to the late Howard and Mary Signor Lamphier. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and especially Irish music. She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth R. Williams in 1988, special friend, Allen J. Green in 2011, daughter, Wendy Beiling in 2002, 2 brothers, Curtis Lamphier in 2005 and her twin brother, Paul in 1928, and sister, Laura Radcliffe in 2016. She is survived by 3 daughters, Marcia (Werner) Buchholz of Farmington, NM, Penny (Bob) Darby of Sodus Point, Jill (Paul) Penta of North Rose; 6 sons, David (Sheryll) Williams of Chardon, OH, Gary Williams, Randy (Sue) Williams, Brian (Lisa) Williams, Glenn (Deb) Williams, and Jeff (Kimberly) Williams, all of Wolcott; along with 25 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and her loving dog Roxie. A graveside service and burial will be held at Huron Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, (October 16) at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to North Rose United Methodist Church, PO Box 369, North Rose, NY 14516 or to Wolcott Public Library, 5890 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590 in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com