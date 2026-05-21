Williams, Randy D.

July 17, 1951-May 14, 2026

Wolcott: Randy Williams, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at his home, with his family by his side.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.

Randy Williams, born July 17, 1951, in Auburn, was the son of the late Kenneth R. and Pauline (Laphier) Williams. He was preceded in death by his sister, Wendy Bieling; his brother, David Williams; and his step‑son, Joshua Queor.

Randy worked as a truck driver for part of his life, a job that suited his steady nature and strong work ethic. Outside of work, he was happiest in his garage—his favorite place to tinker, fix, and create. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren and family, and he enjoyed the simple pleasures of visiting the casino and scratching lottery tickets.

Randy is survived by his wife, Susan M. (Flint) Williams; Michelle (Henry) Rodriguez, Jamie Stratton, and Aaron Cates; and his “children of his heart,” Deven, Jeremiah, Carter, Abigail, and Jaydon. He is also survived by his step‑children Elizabeth, Brian, Chad, and Nicole; his sisters Marcia (Werner) Buchholz, Penny (Robert) Derby, and Jill Penta; his brothers Gary, Brian (Lisa), Glen (Deb), and Jeffery (Kimberly) Williams; along with several grandchildren, great‑grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.