Williams, Robert J.

WOLCOTT: Robert J. Williams, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice in memory of Robert. Robert was born on Saturday, August 29, 1936, in Rochester, NY. Robert spent his life in the Rochester area graduating from Edison Tech High School. Robert retired a Captain after thirty-one years with the Rochester City Fire Department. His peers voted him as a firefighter of the year. He was recognized after having saved a fellow firefighter and an infant in separate fires. Robert loved gardening, boating, and fishing. Robert will be remembered by his wife, Frederika Williams; son, Mark (Janine) Williams; grandchildren Daniel Williams and Sara Williams. Robert was predeceased by son, Darren Williams; brother, Jack Williams; and his parents. In honor of Robert’s wishes all services will be private. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com