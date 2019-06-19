Williams, Scott R. 

ONTARIO: Peacefully and surrounded by his family, Scott passed away on June 17, 2019 at age 68. He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and June Williams and brother, Ralph Wesley Williams, Jr. Scott is survived by his wife, Elaine Williams; children, Marcy (Tom) Mitchell, Michelle (Dean Robbins) Smith, Kevin (Ami) Williams and Niki (Larry) Stivers; step-sons, Gene (Anita) Vanderlinde and Wes (Jennifer) Vanderlinde; 16 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; brother, Mark (Dottie) Williams; several nieces and nephews. Scott proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a proud Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Xerox after many years of service and was a long-time member of the Ontario American Legion, Meyers-Ingraham Post #428. Family and friends may gather for a time of visitation from 11 AM – 1 PM on Monday (June 24) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY, where his funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Interment in Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott’s memory may be directed to Ontario Volunteer Emergency Squad, PO BOX 444, Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.