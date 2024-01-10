Williams, Wanda V. (nee Dye)

WEBSTER: Wanda V. Williams (nee Dye) born Aug. 26, 1934 in Eubanks, KY, passed on peacefully on Jan. 8, 2024. She was surrounded by her husband, David C. Williams and sons, Douglas (Melanie) and Bryan (Eileen). She also leaves her grandchildren, Brent (Bridget), Ross (Chrystal), Kelly (Brandon), Emerson, Keith (Michelle) and Chad; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adeline, Colin, Shane, Luke, Amaya, Wyatt and Ellie; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Wanda was a member of the Eastern Star for more than 50 years, serving as Grand Matron in 1994. A devoted wife of nearly 70 years, Wanda will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother and “GG”. She loved her gardens, traveling, camping, homemaking, reading and shelling with her friends in Florida.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Highlands of Brighton for their steadfast care.

Friends may call 1-4 PM Monday, January 15 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Funeral Service 10:30 AM Tuesday in All Seasons Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park, 210 Marsh Rd., Pittsford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Order of the Eastern Star Educational Fund, Grand Chapter Office of OES, Pownder Hall 106, 1400 Utica St., Oriskany, NY 13424.