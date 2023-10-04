Williamson, Larry

SODUS POINT: Formerly of Palmyra, NY, Larry passed away suddenly on September 29, 2023. He was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Pat Williamson and Army Brother, Bobby.

Larry is survived by his loving companion, Judy; brothers, David (Susan) and Dean (Aleta); special cousin, Steve (Mary) Moll; nephews, Ryan, Jonathan, Hobart, and Mackenze; daughters, Kelly and Ashley (Adam); grandchildren, Griffin, Bailey, Reagan, and Nolan; Army Brothers, Ronnie, Chuck, and Carter.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (October 5) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Larry will be laid to rest in New York State Veterans Cemetery – Finger Lakes, 6632 NY-96 A, Romulus, NY 14541, 3 PM on Friday (October 6).

Contributions in memory of Larry may be directed to Sodus Bay Historical Society, PO Box 94, Sodus Point, NY 14555 or Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Larry’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.