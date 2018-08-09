Obituaries Wilson, David “Dave” Sr. Published 14 hours ago on August 8, 2018 By WayneTimes.com Share Tweet ONTARIO: Died August 5, 2018, age 64. Related Topics: Up Next Becker, Carole (Chalk) Don't Miss Jerome, Rita Advertisement Trending Locally Comments Latest News Tierson, Kristina A. Becker, Carole (Chalk) Wilson, David “Dave” Sr. Reader Poll Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?YesNoResultsVoteLive Local Radar In This Corner… Column: Ahh, New York City by Ron Holdraker Speaking Sports Column: Me, Too. by Dan Borrello Advertisement