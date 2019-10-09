Wilson, Jay N. 

PALMYRA: Jay Wilson passed away October 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with COPD. Jay was born in Rochester, N.Y. June 8, 1929. His family moved to Manchester, New Hampshire briefly, before moving back to Palmyra. He graduated from Palmyra in 1949. He met and eventually married Loretta Irene Elliott on March 17, 1950. He is survived by daughters Roxann Jansen, Beatrice Chism, Valorie Young, and sons Howard Wilson and Edward Wilson. He’s the proud grandfather of 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Jay Wilson Sr., and mother, Edith “Henion” Wilson; brother, Carroll Wilson; sisters, Ester “Wilson” Karle and Eleanor “Wilson” Fontaine. Jay worked at the Central Bakery in Rochester before his father and brother opened Wilson’s Bakery in Palmyra. He later worked at Kordite in Macedon before going to work with the U.S. Postal Service. He started as a foot carrier along Main Street in Palmyra delivering mail twice a day before becoming a window clerk for which many people remember him. He served 29 years with the Postal Service retiring December 1, 1989. Some may also remember Jay and Loretta from their booth at the Wayne County Fair for 20 years selling Tri-Chem Liquid Embroidery. After retiring Jay worked some odd jobs to stay busy. He loved to travel, visiting family in California, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii and South Carolina. He also traveled to Germany and Holland. Jay and Loretta were active in the Wayne County Senior Citizens Action Council. A celebration of life will be held at the Palmyra Fire Hall October 25 from 4-7pm. The family asked that those attending to wear bright, happy clothing, Aloha or Panama shirts.