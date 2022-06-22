Powered by Dark Sky
June 22, 2022
×
Wilson, John M.

June 22, 2022

NORTH ROSE: Age 68, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022. He was born in Lyons, son of the late Charles and Lorraine Wagner Wilson. He enlisted and was in the USAF for 4 years. He was employed as a test technician at (IEC) Creation Technologies for nearly 40 years, where he “got paid to shoot trouble”. He loved his work, his special coffee, greeting neighbors on his walks around town, but most of all his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his son, Robert “BJ” O’Connor, brother-in-law, John Bousquin, and sister-in-law, Linda Wilson.

Survived by his wife, Millie Henninger Wilson, children, Adam O’Connor, Elaina (Robert) Morales, Michael (Morgan) O’Connor, TresaAnn O’Connor, Jacqualyn (Luis) Delgado, Robert O’Connor Jr., and Taylor O’Connor, brothers, Jim (Sharon) Wilson, Scot (Sally) Wilson, Kevin Wilson, and Brian (Joyce) Wilson, sisters, Charlene (Bob) Clements, and Vicki Bousquin, 13 grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. His wings were ready, but our hearts were not. John will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 22, 4:00-7:00 with a service at 7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in John’s name in lieu of flowers they may do so to a charity of one’s choice. www.catoredcreek.com

