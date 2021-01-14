Wilson, Loretta I.

PALMYRA: Loretta passed away on January 12, 2021 at age 89. She was born in Canandaigua, NY to George and Alice Elliot. She was also predeceased by her husband, Jay Wilson. Loretta is survived by daughters Roxann Jansen, Beatrice Chism, Valorie Young, and sons Howard Wilson and Edward Wilson. She is the proud grandmother of 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn, Virginia, James, and Jackie; many nieces and nephews. Loretta sold Tri Chem Liquid Embroidery and had a booth at the Wayne County Fair for 20 years. She worked as a waitress for the Garlock House for many years. Loretta loved gardening and tending to her flowers. She loved her family and was always the first to volunteer to babysit her grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in Palmyra Village Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Loretta’s life will be held a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions in Loretta’s memory may be directed to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.