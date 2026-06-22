Wilson, Richard A.

Marion: A man from the future, not yet born, Richard “Dick” A. Wilson passed into eternal life on June 18, 2026 surrounded by those he loved. Having survived prostate cancer, Dick suffered from dementia and stomach cancer but handled it like a champ with a positive attitude and humor.

His greatest joy was always his family, beginning with his childhood family and ending with his own family. Dick was born in Watertown, NY to Floyd and Janet (Burton) Wilson, moving to Rochester, NY shortly thereafter. He was the middle child of five who was spoiled rotten due to his weeks of being bedridden from rheumatic fever. Because of this, Dick always said that his mother loved him best and let him eat whatever he wanted, which, to the dismay of his wife and children, never included, cheese, onions, pizza, or mushrooms. Dick loved his siblings and enjoyed their family fishing trips to Canada where he learned to drink his coffee black.

Dick married Angeline Termini on December 10, 1966. They raised four children who brought much joy, headaches, crazy antics, and humor, like when Jack placed a spicy cheese Dorito on Dick’s tongue while he was sleeping just so he could tell him he ate cheese when he woke up. Dick awoke believing his face was on fire and swatting his mouth in an attempt to put out the flames; or, when Chris built a “Clapper” in school and connected it to the television (before remotes), repeatedly shutting it off when Dick got seated and turning it back on as he went to turn it back on or when Mike and Donna would sneak up while Dick was sleeping and blow air up his nose causing him to come flailing out of his recliner. Many eye rolls of concern, anxiety, and laughter were made knowing that these traits were passed onto his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Regardless, Dick told anyone listening that he had the four best children in the world. Dick did not tolerate disrespect and used a heavy hand only when necessary, which was way more often with his three sons than his favorite daughter.

Dick lived his life proud of his 54 1/2 years at Frontier, formerly known as Rochester Telephone company and the people he worked alongside. Enjoying his black coffee, he could be found several times a day bellied up to the coffee pots at KwikFill, a staple there for over forty years. Dick rarely knew a foe and lent a hand to many in need. He enjoyed gardening and hunting even though he couldn’t shoot his way out of wet paper bag. He loved to fish and in his healthier years taught his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren how to bait, cast, hook, catch and clean fish. He loved bowling and looked forward to his Tuesday night league where he brought his homemade venison jerky to share. Dick was also proud of his military service and always shared that his “first day of basic training was the day president Kennedy was shot.” He enjoyed showing off his military ID that showed he was the youngest in any group, even at the age of 85, because he was not yet born, making fun of the wrongly printed year of birth.

Dick is survived by his children: Jackie (Carol) Wilson, Christopher (Donna “Blondie”) Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Donna DeJoode; grandchildren- Jedidiah (Michaela) Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Nathan (Michelle) Wilson, Josiah Wilson, Zachariah (Lexi) Wilson, Noah (Jackie) Wilson, Jesse (Amanda) Wilson, Ransom Snyder, Mitchell (Maddie) Strobl, Shelby Strobl, Savannah (Trevor) Strobl, Aaron (Kacee) DeJoode, Anthony Termini; great grandchildren- Axzavier, Payton, Bentley, Tanner, Madelynn, Roman, Everest, Elijah, Emeliana, Greyson, Oakland, Raine, Kingston, and Fen; sister Kathie (William) Eckert, sister-in-law Edith Wilson, sister-in-law Joan Termini, and cousin Ed Tabak; best friends, Ron, Tim, and Tom; his bowling buddies, countless nieces and nephews, stellar neighbors, and his friends from Frontier and Kwikfill.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Angeline, his parents Floyd and Janet Wilson, siblings John (Mickey) Wilson, Floyd Patrick Wilson, and Gloria (Walter) McAndrew, in-laws Carmello and Mamie Termini, brother-in-law Joseph Termini, several nephews, and dear friend Steve.

Visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with vigil service immediately following.

Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 52 W. Main St., Macedon, NY with interment at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Laurelton Fire House in Irondequoit, the fire station for which Dick sold their annual calendars for their fundraiser, or Holy Childhood in Rochester, for which Dick spent many years selling candybars on their behalf.