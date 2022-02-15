Wilson, Robert R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on February 12, 2022 at age 76.

Predeceased by his brother: Charlie; parents: Reginald and Mary Wilson.

Bob proudly served our country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He retired after many years of service as a Millwright. He enjoyed tending to the family fruit farm for many years.

Survived by his siblings: Michael (Ron Blakley) Wilson, Cathy Wilson, Deb Vallee and Rosemary (Kevin) Burnett; nieces: Kimberly (Curt) Pierre, Tiffany (Chad) Stephens, Valerie (Mike) Soler and Debi Kesner; devoted special friends: Kris (Dan) Vermeulen and daughter: Lucy and Kim (Tim) Strickland and son: Tas, and Roger Gressens; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on (Sunday) February 27, 2022 at 4pm at the Williamson United Methodist Church. A graveside service with military honors will be held in Lake View Cemetery in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of Bob.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com