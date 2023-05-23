Wilson, W. Virginia

PALMYRA: W. Virginia Wilson, Age 101, April 4, 1922 - May 19, 2023, of Palmyra, NY, formerly of Odessa, NY, passed away at DeMay Living Center with her family at her side.

She is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth L. Wilson, and her parents, Chester and Clara Hayes of Odessa, NY, and her brother, Merle Hayes, of Odessa, NY.

She is survived by her last love, Cornelius Vanderwerf, of Palmyra, NY; sons, David (Jacqueline) Wilson of Shortsville, NY, and Leslie (Irene) Wilson of Montour Falls, NY; granddaughters Melissa Williamson of Manchester, NY and Kristen (Phillip) Bauman of Elmira Heights, NY; great grandchildren Madison (Cole) Reed of Belmont, NY, McKinleigh Williamson of Manchester, NY, Jaxson, Victoria, Jameson, and Alexandria Bauman, of Elmira Heights, NY; and great-great granddaughter, Lily. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and her beloved church family.

She was the last surviving member of the Odessa, NY Class of 1939. She graduated from Elmira Business Institute and held several bookkeeping positions in banking and other businesses. She last worked for the Town of Palmyra as Deputy Town Clerk. She was a long-time, devoted member of the Palmyra Reformed Church.

Friends and Family are invited to visit at the Murphy Funeral Home, 123 East Jackson Street in Palmyra, NY on May 30, 2023, from 5-7 PM. Virginia’s memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on May 31, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Palmyra Reformed Church, 232 Canandaigua Street, Palmyra. A private graveside service will be held at the Palmyra Village Cemetery where she will be laid to rest beside her loving husband.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Palmyra Reformed Church or the Rochester Regional Health Hospice Care.