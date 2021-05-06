Winchell, Douglas D.

NEWARK: Douglas D. Winchell, age 61, of Peirson Avenue, died April 27, 2021. A graveside service will be Sat. May 15, 11 AM at Fairville Cemetery. Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne Co.

Doug was born in Cuba, NY., Oct. 7, 1959, son of Kenneth & Dorothy Gunzulus Winchell. He worked at Ultralife in Newark.

Survived by his brothers: Mark (Karen) Winchell of Stanley, Alan (Bambi) of Bath, sister: Cynthia Wolfe of Florida, nieces & nephews. He was a graduate of Newark High School.

Predeceased by step-father : Clayton Scott and brother Philip Winchell Sr. and father & mother, Kenneth & Dorothy. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home , Newark. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com