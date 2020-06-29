Powered by Dark Sky
October 5th 2020, Monday
Winkelbauer, Carl William

by WayneTimes.com
June 29, 2020

ONTARIO: Carl passed away on June 26, 2020 at age 80. He was predeceased by his sisters, Denise Carroll and Cathy Kops. Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlotte Winkelbauer; children, Cheryl (Patrick) Sweeney, Mark (Laura) Winkelbauer, Karen (Vincent) Lombardozzi, Janice (Robert) Robinson; grandchildren, Maria Lombardozzi, Shannon Sweeney, Kyle Lombardozzi, Meaghan Sweeney, Brett Winkelbauer, Paige Winkelbauer and Emma Robinson; brother, Michael (Carol) Winkelbauer. For 35 years, Carl worked as a Technical Writer at Xerox and taught continuing education at RIT on instructional design. Carl was very involved with his community and would often volunteer his time to organization such as, Come-Unity Center in Williamson, food pantry, and free tax preparation in Wayne County.  Over the years, Carl remained very involved with St. Mary’s of the Lake Church as usher and counter. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors on various projects and items that needed to be fixed. Carl was very family oriented and always willing to drop everything to help any family member, whether it be financially or physically. He was very generous and had a big heart. He will truly be missed. Family and friends are invited to join for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (July2) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (July 3), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.  Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Carl’s memory may be directed to American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. Please leave the family an online message, light a digital candle or to upload a photo, by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

Recent Obituaries

Schermerhorn, Mary L.

MARION: Mary was born on August 20, 1937, in Sauquoit, NY, daughter of the late Francis and Leona Lallier; entered into rest on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 83 at the Laurel House Comfort Care Home with the support and comfort of her loving kids by her side. She graduated from New […]

Wilbert, Diane Marie

WALWORTH: Passed peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 68. She is predeceased by her father Charles Craft. Diane is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, David; children, David John, Jr. (Jodi), Andrew (Janice), Mitchell and Abigail (Stephen) Howell; grandchildren, Annabelle, Matthew, Parker, Samuel, Harper […]

