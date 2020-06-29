Winkelbauer, Carl William

ONTARIO: Carl passed away on June 26, 2020 at age 80. He was predeceased by his sisters, Denise Carroll and Cathy Kops. Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlotte Winkelbauer; children, Cheryl (Patrick) Sweeney, Mark (Laura) Winkelbauer, Karen (Vincent) Lombardozzi, Janice (Robert) Robinson; grandchildren, Maria Lombardozzi, Shannon Sweeney, Kyle Lombardozzi, Meaghan Sweeney, Brett Winkelbauer, Paige Winkelbauer and Emma Robinson; brother, Michael (Carol) Winkelbauer. For 35 years, Carl worked as a Technical Writer at Xerox and taught continuing education at RIT on instructional design. Carl was very involved with his community and would often volunteer his time to organization such as, Come-Unity Center in Williamson, food pantry, and free tax preparation in Wayne County. Over the years, Carl remained very involved with St. Mary’s of the Lake Church as usher and counter. He was always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors on various projects and items that needed to be fixed. Carl was very family oriented and always willing to drop everything to help any family member, whether it be financially or physically. He was very generous and had a big heart. He will truly be missed. Family and friends are invited to join for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (July2) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (July 3), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Carl’s memory may be directed to American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. Please leave the family an online message, light a digital candle or to upload a photo, by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com.