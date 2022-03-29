Winter, “TJ” Thomas Jay 

SODUS: Age 70, passed away on March 28th, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. TJ was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Mary Louise; brothers, Samuel and Charlie; granddaughter, Mckenzie. He is survived by his wife ,of 22 years, Debra who never left his side; children, Dusty (Jodi), Misty, Joshua (Denise), Travis (Eva), Morgan (Vickie) and Travis (Chrystal); grandchildren, Jade, Katlyn, Steven, Brendan, Tristan, Ashley, Brittany, Marion, Colton and Levi; siblings, Raymond, Sue, Carol, and Melanie; several nieces, nephews and a host of other extended relatives and dear friends.

TJ loved his time outdoors, casinos, and woodworking. He made his imprint logging for over 40 years working along side some of his best friends. He enjoyed taking care of and harvesting his berry bushes and rhubarb in hopes for pie. TJ had a great love for his pets and also loved to joke and laugh. He will be dearly missed by all.

Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm – 7:00pm, Thursday, March 31st, at the Wolcott Elks Lodge, 6161 W. Port Bay Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590. A short Memorial Service and time of reflections from family and friends will start at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Cancer Society B. Thomas Golisano Hope Lodge Hospitality House, 1120 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.