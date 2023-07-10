Wisecup, Elizabeth A

March 4, 1965 – July 6, 2023

ONTARIO: Passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at her home. Survived by her sons Stephen Leasure, Adam Wisecup, Zachariah Wisecup, Lucas Wisecup and her Stepson Cory Wisecup. Surviving her also are her sisters Michelle Wilson and Cynthia San Marco. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Wisecup, her mother Maariana Lewis, and her brother Steven Wilson.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Hilton High school and achieved an associate’s degree in accounting. Her professional career included being an entrepreneur, accountant assistant and legal secretary. Elizabeth loved children so much that she not only cared for five sons, she also ran a daycare. Elizabeth was one of the only true remaining saints left here on earth and showed us to always do the right thing even when nobody was looking, just because it was the only way she knew. She cared more about others than herself and taught her five boys that same behavior.She was the most outgoing person, never finding it difficult to strike up a conversation with a complete stranger, and only see the good in them. Her quick wit allowed her to keep up with the best of them, and she truly loved making others smile and laugh. Tortured by demons and diseases she always found the energy to care for others. Caring for others was her purpose in life and she fulfilled this with the vigor others can only aspire to. She is loved and missed by all those fortunate enough to cross her path.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering that will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 1pm - 5pm at the Holiday Inn Express 860 Holt Rd, Webster, NY 14580. Please visit the tribute wall for Elizabeth on her obituary page at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo.