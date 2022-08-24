Wisner, John E. “Jack”

PALMYRA: John “Jack” Edward Wisner passed Friday August 19th after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his parents, Jim and Dorothy Wisner and sister, Mary Ann Beyerlein. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mary Lu; sons James (Karen) Wisner, Thomas Wisner; daughters Victoria (Ronald) McGeary, Jacqueline Nolan, Mary (Christopher) Piccola and Kathryn Wisner-Boesel;14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, as well as his brother, Donald (Marilyn) Wisner.

Jack’s life was defined by a love of water, people and parties. A graduate of Aquinas, he served as an Engineman in the Navy from 1956 to 1960 on a minesweeper at Key West Naval Base. Returning home, he worked in sales before serving as a bartender and restaurateur running, owning, or partnering in the Winton Pizza, the Black Angus, the Wintonaire, and Youngers.

Several times named the best bartender in Rochester he truly was “quick with a joke or to light up your smoke.” Known for his big smile he knew everyone’s first name and left all happier than when they came in.

He lived for many years on Canandaigua Lake where a “Club Wizz” sign at the lake shore welcomed all to join the party almost every night. Covid taught us how important it is to be with people-Jack and Mary Lu’s specialty. Jack truly brought the party wherever he went. Of course, Mary Lu had to actually put the party on. What a team they made.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Jack’s life if you wish, please make a donation to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Funeral services for family at a later date and interment at St. Anne’s Cemetery, Palmyra, New York. But true to Jack, a celebration of life party will be held on Thursday, September 1st from 2 to 6 PM at Mac’s Pizza Shack 3250 Canandaigua Road, Macedon NY 14502. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.