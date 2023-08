MARION: Passed away August 2nd 2023 at the age of 63.

Predeceased by parents Edward and Phyllis Withey, brother Skip and sister Linda Rozell.

Survived by his wife Christine (Tina) and brother Richard (Dawn) Withey. His daughters Erica (Cory) Burrous, Katelyn (Jason) McMillan and Lindsay Withey. Grandchildren Hunter and Grace Burrous, Lydia and Jackson McMillan, extended family and friends.

Services are private.